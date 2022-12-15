Texas AG Sought Gender Change Data

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

The office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this summer sought data on how many people had changed the gender information on their driver’s license, according to a newspaper report published Wednesday that civil rights attorneys described as worrying.

The Washington Post reported that public records obtained by the newspaper do not indicate why Paxton’s office requested the information from the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, the head of the driver’s license division told colleagues in June to compile the “total number of changes from male to female and female to male for the last 24 months.”

A DPS spokesperson told the Post they handed over no data because they could not accurately produce it.