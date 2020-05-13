Texas AG Warns Cities Against Enforcing Stricter Coronavirus Restrictions Than State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening Texas cities and counties that have COVID-19 mandates that he believes exceed the governor’s orders. Paxton sent letters to county judges in Dallas, Travis and Bexar counties and mayors in Austin and San Antonio.

Paxton’s letters call for the cities and counties to stop their local policies regarding sheltering in place orders, mandates on churches and essential businesses, and mandates on contact tracing and mask wearing. In the letters Paxton says the cities and counties that fail to cooperate will face legal action.