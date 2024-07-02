Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Texas A&M Commerce Chancellor John Sharp Announces His Retirement

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Agricultural Multipurpose Education and Training Center and the Ted and Donna Lyon Center for Gamebird Reesearch, Monday, March 18, 2023 in Commerce, Texas.rrPhoto: Matt Strasen, TAMUC Marketing and Communications

The Texas A&M University System chancellor will retire in 2025.

COMMERCE, TX, July 2, 2024—John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, announced that he will retire effective June 30, 2025. He has served as chancellor of the Texas A&M System since September 2011.

Dr. Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M University-Commerce, emphasized that Sharp has significantly impacted the university during his tenure.

“Chancellor Sharp’s continuing support for A&M-Commerce, including the construction of the Agricultural Multipurpose Education & Training Center and the Welcome and Student Success Center, as well as our expansion into Dallas at 8750 North Park Central, reflect his dedication to advancing our university’s infrastructure and outreach.”

Rudin’s praise highlights Sharp’s role in the growth of A&M-Commerce, recognized as the fastest-growing four-year public institution in Texas.

“The chancellor’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his contributions will leave a lasting legacy at our university, and for that, we thank him!” Rudin concluded.

Review the official announcement from The Texas A&M University System.

