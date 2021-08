Texas A&M -Commerce has released its COVID-19 policy for the Fall 2021 semester for students, faculty and staff. All are required to take a COVID-19 test. The university is not requiring vaccinations or masks, but everyone is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and wear a mask while in public indoor settings and frequently wash their hands. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to fill out a COVID-19 report form and quarantine.