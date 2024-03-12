Texas A&M-Commerce Department of Art Presents 2024 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition

By Melynda Seaton, Department of Art
COMMERCE, TX—The Department of Art at Texas A&M University-Commerce invites everyone to the 2024 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition features 48 remarkable pieces by A&M-Commerce art students.
“The exhibition demonstrates the breadth of the art department and the impressive talent of our students by showcasing media from ceramics and painting to photography,” said Dr. Melynda Seaton, assistant professor of art history and art gallery director.
The student pieces were judged by guest juror Richard Serrano, director and founder of Art This Week Productions, and an award ceremony was held on March 5.
The exhibition will be on view through April 5, 2024, at The University Gallery in the Art Building located at 2005 University Drive in Commerce, Texas. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be closed for spring break from March 11 through 15.
Award Winners for 2024
First Place/Best in Show
Artist: Juste
Lost in Thought
Acrylic on Canvas
Second Place
Artist: Carolina Romero
Diriamba, Nicaragua
Mordancage Photographic Print
Third Place
Artist: Hannah Kim
Meow
Oil on Canvas
Honorable Mention
Artist: Amber Parker
Water Tower II
Glazed Stoneware and Soft Bricks
Honorable Mention
Artist: Leeji Kwen
Redemption
Graphite on Paper
Honorable Mention
Artist: Yeonhua Lee
Sun Kissed i Apricity
Oil on Canvas
Honorable Mention
Artist: Lisa Tyndell Batchelder
UnEarthed
Ceramic
President’s First Choice Award
Artist: Amber Parker
Wouldn’t You Like to Know?
Oil on Canvas
President’s Second Choice Award
Artist: Cindy Fleming
Wooden Tongue Drum
Walnut, Canary, Maple and Cypress Wood
President’s Third Choice Award
Artist: Laura Sharlow
Self-Portrait
Acrylic on Canvas
Dean’s Choice Award
Artist: Molly Shires
Roll
Digital Photographic Print
Department of Art Award
Artist: Melanie R. Martinez
Manic Break-Fast
Digital Photographic Print
Learn more about the Department of Art at tamuc.edu/Art.