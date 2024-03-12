Texas A&M-Commerce Department of Art Presents 2024 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition

By Melynda Seaton, Department of Art

COMMERCE, TX—The Department of Art at Texas A&M University-Commerce invites everyone to the 2024 Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition features 48 remarkable pieces by A&M-Commerce art students.

“The exhibition demonstrates the breadth of the art department and the impressive talent of our students by showcasing media from ceramics and painting to photography,” said Dr. Melynda Seaton, assistant professor of art history and art gallery director.

The student pieces were judged by guest juror Richard Serrano, director and founder of Art This Week Productions, and an award ceremony was held on March 5.

The exhibition will be on view through April 5, 2024, at The University Gallery in the Art Building located at 2005 University Drive in Commerce, Texas. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be closed for spring break from March 11 through 15.

Award Winners for 2024

First Place/Best in Show

Artist: Juste

Lost in Thought

Acrylic on Canvas

Second Place

Artist: Carolina Romero

Diriamba, Nicaragua

Mordancage Photographic Print

Third Place

Artist: Hannah Kim

Meow

Oil on Canvas

Honorable Mention

Artist: Amber Parker

Water Tower II

Glazed Stoneware and Soft Bricks

Honorable Mention

Artist: Leeji Kwen

Redemption

Graphite on Paper

Honorable Mention

Artist: Yeonhua Lee

Sun Kissed i Apricity

Oil on Canvas

Honorable Mention

Artist: Lisa Tyndell Batchelder

UnEarthed

Ceramic

President’s First Choice Award

Artist: Amber Parker

Wouldn’t You Like to Know?

Oil on Canvas

President’s Second Choice Award

Artist: Cindy Fleming

Wooden Tongue Drum

Walnut, Canary, Maple and Cypress Wood

President’s Third Choice Award

Artist: Laura Sharlow

Self-Portrait

Acrylic on Canvas

Dean’s Choice Award

Artist: Molly Shires

Roll

Digital Photographic Print

Department of Art Award

Artist: Melanie R. Martinez

Manic Break-Fast

Digital Photographic Print

Learn more about the Department of Art at tamuc.edu/Art.