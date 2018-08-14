Texas A&M-Commerce Football Ranked First In National Poll

Following the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 1 in the 2018 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Preseason Poll, as released Monday.

This is the first time the Lions have ever started the season in the No. 1 position. A&M-Commerce received 13 of the 33 first-place votes and edged out 2017 national runner-up West Florida for the top position. The Lions had a 14-1 record in the national championship season and carry Division II’s longest active winning streak at 10 games. A total of 43 letter winners and 14 starters, five on offense and nine on defense, return for the Lions.

Three Lion opponents for 2018 are in the top 25 or receiving votes. MSU Texas is ranked 11th, Colorado State-Pueblo is ranked 14th, and Eastern New Mexico is receiving votes.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 40 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This is A&M-Commerce’s 46th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been recognized as a nationally ranked team 95 times since joining Division II in 1981. This is the second-ever Division II No. 1 ranking for the Lions, with the other coming after last year’s national championship victory.

Season tickets are available for the Lions’ six-game home schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, August 30 against Texas A&M-Kingsville in the annual battle for the Chennault Cup and Student Appreciation Night. General admission seating is available for $60 for the season, with limited chairback season tickets available for $80. Season tickets are available online at WeAreLionsTix.com<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__wearelionstix.com_&d=DwIGaQ&c=oqyuZuih6ykib6aKiBq22_bich4AVfYGoLertJN0bEc&r=Q0B2uW5SIgseSiyNneIV3CFBHxJBRVJ1NRskHCyuhSTqIjHHGp_GXiqQP-iLpW2f&m=kLhMvENecf4Es8CvFsYmsywncM-A2VWth5JXIVPGFzo&s=NnBtuoz61hRSIolOHNz5iTp927HS0i3Ul7qXS1Whm7I&e=> or by calling Lion Sales and Service at (903) 468-8756.

All chairback season ticket holders are encouraged to consider philanthropic support of our 424 talented student-athletes with a gift to the Lion Champions Fund. For information on the LCF, please contact Taylor Phelps at (903) 886-5554.

