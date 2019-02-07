Texas A&M-Commerce Head FB Coach David Bailiff Announces Signings

Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff introduced 52 signees on National Signing Day in the first signing class for the 20th head coach in the history of Lion Football.
“I was really pleased with our signing class today,” Bailiff said. “I’ve got to thank Yogi Gallegos and Tim Bleil for staying here and pushing things along while I filled out the staff. I think we hit the ground running and came up with some really great players.
“I think we filled a lot of spots that we feel we needed to fill. We got some massive interior defensive linemen who are athletic. We got some tall, developmental offensive linemen. At the skill positions, we got some tall, long outside receivers as well as some speed guys at the slot position. A lot of them have excellent track times. We got defensive backs who can excel in both man and zone.
“I think we also got a lot of good students. You’ve never heard a coach say they won because they had a lot of good freshmen – it’s about the senior class – and I think we’ve signed a class the will be able to excel and graduate and get us where we want to go.”
The spring practice schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Biographical information on each signee is available at https://lionathletics.com/signingday/football/football/7/.
|Jackson Allen
|TE
|6’4
|220
|Marion, Texas
|Marion HS
|Jake Balderrama
|OL
|6’4
|300
|Moreno Valley, Calif.
|Canyon Springs HS/Chaffey College
|Dennis Barnes
|S
|6’2
|190
|Lancaster, Texas
|Lancaster HS
|Tank Bell
|DL
|6’1
|320
|Dallas, Texas
|South Oak Cliff HS
|Jack Bussey
|DL
|6’2
|230
|Scurry, Texas
|Scurry-Rosser HS
|Alex Carswell
|DL
|6’5
|230
|Dover, Fla.
|Strawberry Crest HS/Davenport
|Axel Ceballos Cruz
|WR
|6’2
|165
|Alvin, Texas
|Shadow Creek HS
|Caleb Cilumba
|TE
|6’3
|215
|Keller, Texas
|Prime Prep/Wagner
|James Clark III
|OL
|6’4
|255
|Dallas, Texas
|Bishop Dunne HS
|Cameron Coleman
|WR
|6’2
|190
|Fontana, Calif.
|Summit HS/Mt. San Antonio College
|Larry Cooper
|S
|6’1
|190
|Mesquite, Texas
|Horn HS
|Greg Craddock
|WR
|6’6
|190
|Converse, Texas
|Judson HS/North Texas
|Rashad Dixon
|WR
|5’11
|175
|Wylie, Texas
|Wylie HS
|Uzo Ebinama
|LB
|5’11
|195
|Garland, Texas
|North Garland HS
|Graham Eeds
|OL
|6’4
|305
|Arlington, Texas
|Lamar HS
|Xzavion Florence
|S
|5’10
|180
|Dallas, Texas
|Kimball HS
|Clifford Funderburk
|DL
|6-3
|230
|Forney, Texas
|North Forney HS
|George Gipson
|DB
|5’10
|180
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Grand Prairie HS
|Cameron Grant
|RB
|5’10
|190
|Tyler, Texas
|John Tyler HS
|Ibrahim Hassan
|DB
|6’1
|180
|Irving, Texas
|MacArthur HS
|Cedric Hayes
|WR
|6’0
|175
|Dallas, Texas
|Carter HS
|Eric Hebert
|WR
|5’4
|145
|Manvel, Texas
|Manvel HS
|Armando Herrera
|QB
|6’1
|190
|Moreno Valley, Calif.
|Redlands E. Valley HS/San Bernardino Valley Coll.
|Dawson Holley
|OL
|6’7
|305
|Hurst, Texas
|L.D. Bell HS
|Rayshawn James
|RB
|5’10
|170
|Spring, Texas
|Westfield HS
|Kendrion Johnson
|WR
|6’3
|190
|Whitehouse, Texas
|Whitehouse HS
|Chandler Jones
|OL
|6’5
|265
|Nevada, Texas
|Community HS
|Koby Leavatts
|RB
|5’8
|180
|Cypress, Texas
|Cy Falls HS
|Brandon Laird
|OL
|6’3
|295
|Scurry, Texas
|Scurry-Rosser HS
|DeQuavion Ludd
|LB
|6’0
|215
|Dallas, Texas
|South Oak Cliff HS
|Spencer Long
|RB
|5’11
|200
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|Barbers Hill HS
|Daelan Loyden
|WR
|5’11
|150
|Round Rock, Texas
|Stony Point HS
|Corey Mann
|LB
|6’0
|205
|Temple, Texas
|Temple HS/North Texas
|Champ Mathis
|DB
|5’10
|185
|DeSoto, Texas
|DeSoto / Marshall HS
|Marcus McClanahan
|WR
|5’7
|165
|Dallas, Texas
|W.T. White HS
|Darius Milton
|DB
|5’11
|175
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Fort Bend Austin HS/Blinn College
|De’Rondre Moore
|WR
|6’1
|165
|Rosenberg, Texas
|Terry HS
|Kendrick Murphy
|OL
|6’7
|285
|Dallas, Texas
|Thomas Jefferson HS
|Darius Myers
|S
|5’11
|175
|Carrollton, Texas
|Ranchview HS
|Darian Owens
|WR
|6’0
|190
|Fresno, Calif.
|Clovis West HS/Marshall
|Kendall Paul
|DB
|5’9
|155
|Dallas, Texas
|Bishop Dunne HS
|Jordan Polk
|DB
|5’11
|175
|Arlington, Texas
|Lamar HS
|Roman Punch
|LB
|6’3
|205
|Rosenberg, Texas
|Lamar Consolidated HS
|Kobe Savage
|DB
|6’0
|175
|Paris, Texas
|Paris HS
|Kelvin Scott
|OL
|6’2
|295
|Spring, Texas
|Klein Oak HS
|Lane Scott
|DL
|6’3
|285
|Garland, Texas
|Garland HS/Northern Colorado
|Miklo Smalls
|QB
|6’2
|185
|Plano, Texas
|Plano East Senior HS/Independence CC
|Kenedy Snell
|RB
|5’9
|190
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Waxahachie HS/TCU
|Aniyah Spencer
|WR
|5’9
|155
|Converse, Texas
|Judson HS
|Moise Tezzo
|WR
|5’8
|170
|Houston, Texas
|Fort Bend Austin HS
|Jordan Wells
|LB
|6’2
|200
|Houston, Texas
|Episcopal HS
|Devlen Woods
|WR
|5’7
|165
|Tyler, Texas
|John Tyler HS