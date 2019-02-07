Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Texas A&M-Commerce Head FB Coach David Bailiff Announces Signings

Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff introduced 52 signees on National Signing Day in the first signing class for the 20th head coach in the history of Lion Football.

“I was really pleased with our signing class today,” Bailiff said. “I’ve got to thank Yogi Gallegos and Tim Bleil for staying here and pushing things along while I filled out the staff. I think we hit the ground running and came up with some really great players.

“I think we filled a lot of spots that we feel we needed to fill. We got some massive interior defensive linemen who are athletic. We got some tall, developmental offensive linemen. At the skill positions, we got some tall, long outside receivers as well as some speed guys at the slot position. A lot of them have excellent track times. We got defensive backs who can excel in both man and zone.

“I think we also got a lot of good students. You’ve never heard a coach say they won because they had a lot of good freshmen – it’s about the senior class – and I think we’ve signed a class the will be able to excel and graduate and get us where we want to go.”

The spring practice schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Biographical information on each signee is available at https://lionathletics.com/signingday/football/football/7/.

2019 A&M-COMMERCE FOOTBALL SIGNEES
Jackson Allen TE 6’4 220 Marion, Texas Marion HS
Jake Balderrama OL 6’4 300 Moreno Valley, Calif. Canyon Springs HS/Chaffey College
Dennis Barnes S 6’2 190 Lancaster, Texas Lancaster HS
Tank Bell DL 6’1 320 Dallas, Texas South Oak Cliff HS
Jack Bussey DL 6’2 230 Scurry, Texas Scurry-Rosser HS
Alex Carswell DL 6’5 230 Dover, Fla. Strawberry Crest HS/Davenport
Axel Ceballos Cruz WR 6’2 165 Alvin, Texas Shadow Creek HS
Caleb Cilumba TE 6’3 215 Keller, Texas Prime Prep/Wagner
James Clark III OL 6’4 255 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne HS
Cameron Coleman WR 6’2 190 Fontana, Calif. Summit HS/Mt. San Antonio College
Larry Cooper S 6’1 190 Mesquite, Texas Horn HS
Greg Craddock WR 6’6 190 Converse, Texas Judson HS/North Texas
Rashad Dixon WR 5’11 175 Wylie, Texas Wylie HS
Uzo Ebinama LB 5’11 195 Garland, Texas North Garland HS
Graham Eeds OL 6’4 305 Arlington, Texas Lamar HS
Xzavion Florence S 5’10 180 Dallas, Texas Kimball HS
Clifford Funderburk DL 6-3 230 Forney, Texas North Forney HS
George Gipson DB 5’10 180 Grand Prairie, Texas Grand Prairie HS
Cameron Grant RB 5’10 190 Tyler, Texas John Tyler HS
Ibrahim Hassan DB 6’1 180 Irving, Texas MacArthur HS
Cedric Hayes WR 6’0 175 Dallas, Texas Carter HS
Eric Hebert WR 5’4 145 Manvel, Texas Manvel HS
Armando Herrera QB 6’1 190 Moreno Valley, Calif. Redlands E. Valley HS/San Bernardino Valley Coll.
Dawson Holley OL 6’7 305 Hurst, Texas L.D. Bell HS
Rayshawn James RB 5’10 170 Spring, Texas Westfield HS
Kendrion Johnson WR 6’3 190 Whitehouse, Texas Whitehouse HS
Chandler Jones OL 6’5 265 Nevada, Texas Community HS
Koby Leavatts RB 5’8 180 Cypress, Texas Cy Falls HS
Brandon Laird OL 6’3 295 Scurry, Texas Scurry-Rosser HS
DeQuavion Ludd LB 6’0 215 Dallas, Texas South Oak Cliff HS
Spencer Long RB 5’11 200 Mont Belvieu, Texas Barbers Hill HS
Daelan Loyden WR 5’11 150 Round Rock, Texas Stony Point HS
Corey Mann LB 6’0 205 Temple, Texas Temple HS/North Texas
Champ Mathis DB 5’10 185 DeSoto, Texas DeSoto / Marshall HS
Marcus McClanahan WR 5’7 165 Dallas, Texas W.T. White HS
Darius Milton DB 5’11 175 Sugar Land, Texas Fort Bend Austin HS/Blinn College
De’Rondre Moore WR 6’1 165 Rosenberg, Texas Terry HS
Kendrick Murphy OL 6’7 285 Dallas, Texas Thomas Jefferson HS
Darius Myers S 5’11 175 Carrollton, Texas Ranchview HS
Darian Owens WR 6’0 190 Fresno, Calif. Clovis West HS/Marshall
Kendall Paul DB 5’9 155 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne HS
Jordan Polk DB 5’11 175 Arlington, Texas Lamar HS
Roman Punch LB 6’3 205 Rosenberg, Texas Lamar Consolidated HS
Kobe Savage DB 6’0 175 Paris, Texas Paris HS
Kelvin Scott OL 6’2 295 Spring, Texas Klein Oak HS
Lane Scott DL 6’3 285 Garland, Texas Garland HS/Northern Colorado
Miklo Smalls QB 6’2 185 Plano, Texas Plano East Senior HS/Independence CC
Kenedy Snell RB 5’9 190 Waxahachie, Texas Waxahachie HS/TCU
Aniyah Spencer WR 5’9 155 Converse, Texas Judson HS
Moise Tezzo WR 5’8 170 Houston, Texas Fort Bend Austin HS
Jordan Wells LB 6’2 200 Houston, Texas Episcopal HS
Devlen Woods WR 5’7 165 Tyler, Texas John Tyler HS

