Texas A&M-Commerce Joins Southland Conference

Texas A&M University-Commerce is going  to Division -1 Athletics. The University, with about 12,000 students, will officially join the Southland conference on July 1, 2022, and begin a four-year transition into Division I at the same time. Current members of the Southland include Houston Baptist, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, and UIW. Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston, and Stephen F. Austin  recently departed Southland for the WAC and Central Arkansas recently left for the left for the ASUN.

