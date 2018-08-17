Texas A&M- Commerce School record 52 Lions earn D2ADA Academic Achievement Award

A total of 52 student-athletes representing Texas A&M University-Commerce have been awarded the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association’s Academic Achievement Award for their efforts in the 2017-18 academic year.

A&M-Commerce’s 52 honorees are the most for the Lions since the award was created in 2008, beating the previous school record of 51 set in 2016-17. Lion scholar-athletes have increased their record total in each of the last three academic years.

“Without success in the classroom, ‘Best in Class’ would be a very hollow intercollegiate athletics mission,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “Thanks to the commitment of our student-athletes, our Thrower Center leadership team, and our wonderful academic partners on campus, this is truly an institutional recognition that caps our 2017-18 comprehensive success perfectly.”

n total, 10,116 student-athletes from 162 institutions were recognized for the 2017-18 Academic Achievement Awards. This year’s conference leader is the Northeast-10 Conference (NE10), with 1,122 student-athlete honorees. Following the NE10, was last year’s front runner, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 931 honorees, followed by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with 746 selections.

“As an Officer for the D2 ADA Board, it has pleased me to see the number of student-athletes recognized for their academic achievements continue to increase,” said current D2 ADA President Jim Johnson, director of athletics at Pittsburg State University. “This program is a point of pride for our current D2 ADA member institutions and a great way for their student-athletes’ achievements to be recognized nationally. On behalf of the D2 ADA, we congratulate and celebrate these academic distinctions and are proud of your accomplishments.”

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

* have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

* have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

* have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes who earned the award are:

Garrett Blubaugh

Football

Sr.

Srdan Budimir

Men’s Basketball

Sr.

Shelley Chapron

Volleyball

Jr.

Chelsea Cheek

Women’s Track & Field

Jr.

Monica Cherry

Softball

Sr.

Jessika Coronado

Soccer

Sr.

Princess Davis

Women ‘s Basketball

Grad.

Katie Dean

Softball

Sr.

Caitlin Duty

Soccer

Sr.

Chase Graham

Men’s Track & Field

Grad.

Blake Hartford

Men’s Golf

Jr.

Sophie Haywood

Women’s Soccer

Sr.

Kinsie Hebler

Softball

Jr.

Dylan Henderson

Men’s Track & Field

Jr.

Baylea Higgs

Softball

Sr.

Sarah Hogan

Women’s Track & Field

Sr.

Mariah Jameyson

Softball

Sr.

Lacie Jessup

Volleyball

Sr.

Kayla Kilcrease

Softball

Sr.

Michelle Kotlik

Soccer

Jr.

Lauren Leslie

Women’s Golf

Sr.

Preston Lienemann

Volleyball

Sr.

Layne Little

Volleyball

Sr.

Chochy Luce

Football

Sr.

Sergio Marcuello

Men’s Track & Field

Grad.

Kristov Martinez

Football

Grad.

Jenna McLaughlin

Women’s Track & Field

Grad.

Trevor Montgomery

Men’s Track & Field

Sr.

Stephanie Morado

Volleyball

Jr.

Bina Njikam

Volleyball

Sr.

Ciera Nunez

Softball

Sr.

Florian Obst

Men’s Track & Field

Grad.

Ryan Peschka

Football

Sr.

Jenna Price

Women ‘s Basketball

Sr.

Dominique Ramsey

Football

Jr.

Melanie Ransom

Women ‘s Basketball

Grad.

Selena Rima

Softball

Sr.

Jasmine Roberts

Women’s Track & Field

Sr.

Steven Sanchez III

Men’s Track & Field

So.

Alex Shillow

Football

Jr.

Maddie Shubert

Women’s Track & Field

Jr.

Bri Sims

Softball

Sr.

Chealsea Slider

Softball

Jr.

Brandi Stalder

Women’s Track & Field

Jr.

Precious Thompson

Softball

Jr.

Karli Thornton

Volleyball

Sr.

Alex VanSickle

Softball

Sr.

Jaslyn Wacker

Volleyball

Sr.

Jaryn Wacker

Volleyball

Sr.

Maggie Waites

Women’s Track & Field

Sr.

Jessie Williams

Men’s Track & Field

Sr.

Austin Yaeger

Men’s Track & Field

Grad.

