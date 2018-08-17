Texas A&M- Commerce School record 52 Lions earn D2ADA Academic Achievement Award

A total of 52 student-athletes representing Texas A&M University-Commerce have been awarded the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association’s Academic Achievement Award for their efforts in the 2017-18 academic year.
A&M-Commerce’s 52 honorees are the most for the Lions since the award was created in 2008, beating the previous school record of 51 set in 2016-17. Lion scholar-athletes have increased their record total in each of the last three academic years.
“Without success in the classroom, ‘Best in Class’ would be a very hollow intercollegiate athletics mission,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “Thanks to the commitment of our student-athletes, our Thrower Center leadership team, and our wonderful academic partners on campus, this is truly an institutional recognition that caps our 2017-18 comprehensive success perfectly.”
n total, 10,116 student-athletes from 162 institutions were recognized for the 2017-18 Academic Achievement Awards. This year’s conference leader is the Northeast-10 Conference (NE10), with 1,122 student-athlete honorees. Following the NE10, was last year’s front runner, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 931 honorees, followed by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with 746 selections.
“As an Officer for the D2 ADA Board, it has pleased me to see the number of student-athletes recognized for their academic achievements continue to increase,” said current D2 ADA President Jim Johnson, director of athletics at Pittsburg State University. “This program is a point of pride for our current D2 ADA member institutions and a great way for their student-athletes’ achievements to be recognized nationally. On behalf of the D2 ADA, we congratulate and celebrate these academic distinctions and are proud of your accomplishments.”
In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.
Also, the student-athlete must:
* have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
* have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work
* have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year
Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes who earned the award are:
Garrett Blubaugh
Football
Sr.
Srdan Budimir
Men’s Basketball
Sr.
Shelley Chapron
Volleyball
Jr.
Chelsea Cheek
Women’s Track & Field
Jr.
Monica Cherry
Softball
Sr.
Jessika Coronado
Soccer
Sr.
Princess Davis
Women ‘s Basketball
Grad.
Katie Dean
Softball
Sr.
Caitlin Duty
Soccer
Sr.
Chase Graham
Men’s Track & Field
Grad.
Blake Hartford
Men’s Golf
Jr.
Sophie Haywood
Women’s Soccer
Sr.
Kinsie Hebler
Softball
Jr.
Dylan Henderson
Men’s Track & Field
Jr.
Baylea Higgs
Softball
Sr.
Sarah Hogan
Women’s Track & Field
Sr.
Mariah Jameyson
Softball
Sr.
Lacie Jessup
Volleyball
Sr.
Kayla Kilcrease
Softball
Sr.
Michelle Kotlik
Soccer
Jr.
Lauren Leslie
Women’s Golf
Sr.
Preston Lienemann
Volleyball
Sr.
Layne Little
Volleyball
Sr.
Chochy Luce
Football
Sr.
Sergio Marcuello
Men’s Track & Field
Grad.
Kristov Martinez
Football
Grad.
Jenna McLaughlin
Women’s Track & Field
Grad.
Trevor Montgomery
Men’s Track & Field
Sr.
Stephanie Morado
Volleyball
Jr.
Bina Njikam
Volleyball
Sr.
Ciera Nunez
Softball
Sr.
Florian Obst
Men’s Track & Field
Grad.
Ryan Peschka
Football
Sr.
Jenna Price
Women ‘s Basketball
Sr.
Dominique Ramsey
Football
Jr.
Melanie Ransom
Women ‘s Basketball
Grad.
Selena Rima
Softball
Sr.
Jasmine Roberts
Women’s Track & Field
Sr.
Steven Sanchez III
Men’s Track & Field
So.
Alex Shillow
Football
Jr.
Maddie Shubert
Women’s Track & Field
Jr.
Bri Sims
Softball
Sr.
Chealsea Slider
Softball
Jr.
Brandi Stalder
Women’s Track & Field
Jr.
Precious Thompson
Softball
Jr.
Karli Thornton
Volleyball
Sr.
Alex VanSickle
Softball
Sr.
Jaslyn Wacker
Volleyball
Sr.
Jaryn Wacker
Volleyball
Sr.
Maggie Waites
Women’s Track & Field
Sr.
Jessie Williams
Men’s Track & Field
Sr.
Austin Yaeger
Men’s Track & Field
Grad.
