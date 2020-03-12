Texas A&M Commerce Suspending In-Person Classes-Going To online Instruction

Texas A&M-University Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin announced Thursday afternoon that the university will be transitioning to all on-line instruction until further notice.

Dear Lion Family,

It is the mission of Texas A&M University-Commerce to provide a safe, healthy and inclusive environment at each of our campuses to ensure that every student, faculty and staff member is given every chance to achieve their academic and professional goals. Consequently, we are suspending all face-to-face classes and transitioning to online instruction until further notice, effective immediately. This applies to all A&M-Commerce locations, including the RELLIS campus.

Please note that all campuses, including the main campus in Commerce, Texas, will remain open. All university services, including residence halls, library services, dining services, and health services, will remain in place. Faculty and staff should report to work as normal and meet with their immediate supervisor to plan for any future actions.

I want to assure you that campus spaces are receiving additional sanitization and cleaning services. In fact, we have added additional personnel to provide extra disinfecting and cleaning.

While campus facilities, including the Morris Recreation Center and Rayburn Student Center, will remain open, events, conferences, student meetings, intramural sports, and student activities at all locations are canceled until further notice.

The Children’s Learning Center will also suspend operations until further notice.

Intercollegiate athletics home competitions will continue, pending additional guidance from the NCAA and Lone Star Conference. Attendance will be limited to participating student-athletes and essential game management personnel only.

All research activities will continue until further notice.

The unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve rapidly. Students, faculty, and staff who return to campus should exercise social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for everyday preventive actions. These include: avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue in the trash; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care; and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Those experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should not return to campus and follow the CDC guidelines for self-isolation. Any faculty or staff considered high-risk should take added precautions, and discuss any concerns with their supervisor. We are diligently following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), local public health safety experts, The Texas A&M University System and other universities nationwide.

We will continue to provide updates on this situation. Official university information will be posted at tamuc.edu in the “Stay Healthy Lions!” section. Please rely on this site as the official word coming from A&M-Commerce, and no other sources.

We understand the difficulties and significant disruption this decision will present. We expect that many questions will follow this decision, and we will continue to do our best to answer your questions and support your needs.

Online courses can be accessed from myLeo Online LMS at https://tamuc.brightspace.com using your CWID and password. For additional information regarding accessing myLeo Online, please consult our D2L FAQ.