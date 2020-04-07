" /> Texas A&M-Commerce Hosting Virtual Career Fair, April 16 – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas A&M-Commerce Hosting Virtual Career Fair, April 16

2 hours ago

A&M Commerce invites students, alumni, and community members to attend Texas A&M-Commerce’s Virtual All Majors & Teacher Career Fair on April 16 from 12:00 until 7:00 pm. More than 50 hiring entities will be in attendance to recruit candidates for full-time jobs and internships. Register today at http://tamuchirealion.easyvirtualfair.com. If you have questions about the fair, please contact Bethany Ferrall at bethany.ferrall@tamuc.edu. If you are an alumnus or student who needs a resume review or helps with your job search, please visit tamuc.joinhandshake.com to set up a resume review appointment with your career coach.

