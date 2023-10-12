Texas A&M Forest Service Encourages Responsible Recreation During Annular Eclipse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas­ — Within six months, two eclipse events will crisscross the heart of Texas. The first being an annular solar eclipse occurring Oct. 14 and featuring a “ring of fire” created by the sun’s shadow around the moon while parts of Texas will be in the path of totality.

The second eclipse is a total eclipse, occurring April 8, 2024, that will traverse across the path of the annular eclipse.

To have a safe and enjoyable eclipse viewing experience, Texas A&M Forest Service encourages everyone to recreate responsibly and prevent wildfires.

“With the first of two eclipse events approaching, we expect Texans and visitors alike to travel across the state and gather on public lands to get a great view,” said Emily Wall, Texas A&M Forest Service Chief Operating Officer Forest Resource Protection. “We encourage everyone to get outside and appreciate this rare occurrence. However, it is important that all eclipse-watchers leave no trace and take care of the lands that we all enjoy.”

Consider the following tips for a fun and safe eclipse viewing experience:

Leave no trace but take a memorable eclipse experience. Practice responsible and respectful recreation by staying on trails, packing out trash and being mindful of wildlife and other eclipse-watchers.

Avoid sparking wildfires. Don’t drive or park on tall, dry grass. Be cautious of dragging chains and check tire pressure.

Burn it where you buy it. Help reduce the spread of invasive pests and diseases. Buy and use firewood locally.

Don’t leave campfires hot. Drown, stir, drown again and feel—if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.