Texas A&M Offers Free Education For Ukrainian Students

Texas A&M to grant free tuition, room, and board to its Ukrainian students ( Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune

Chancellor John Sharp said that Ukrainian students across the Texas A&M University System’s 11 campuses and research centers would receive free tuition. In addition, the university system will cover all tuition and fees and certain living expenses for the students. At least 14 students from Ukraine have been identified as eligible for the financial support so far, Associate Vice Chancellor Tim Eaton said. He said the number is likely to increase as they place more students.

The move is part of the university’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, Texas A&M announced it would be cutting research ties with Russian entities and might do the same with study abroad and faculty exchange programs in Russia.