Texas A&M-Texarkana – News

A&M-Texarkana to Dedicate

Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center at 11:00 a.m. on October 2. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp will be speaking during the grand-opening event and the public is invited to attend.

The nearly 40,000 square foot facility was built through a public-private partnership and will provide students with a much-needed space to meet, study, exercise, learn, and participate in intramural sports. The new $11 million dollar facility includes:

• a regulation-sized basketball/volleyball court with retractable bleacher seating for 1,200-1,500 patrons

• a training and fitness center

• biomechanics and motor skills labs to support the university’s new Kinesiology program

• a recreation room

• Ace’s Place café featuring Starbucks Coffee

• two multi-purpose classrooms

• locker rooms

• recreational sports locker rooms

• coaches’ quarters, athletic director’s office and 12 faculty/staff offices

Tours of the new facility will be available immediately following the ceremony. For more information on the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center at, Texas A&M University-Texarkana contact Joe Sloan, the Student Engagement Coordinator at 903.334.6725 or jsloan@tamut.edu.