Texas A&M University-Commerce Announces National Search For Head Football Coach

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach after the university and current Head Football Coach David Bailiff could not agree on terms for a contract extension. As a result, Coach Bailiff will leave the position at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2022.

“Coach Bailiff is a great man of faith who has represented Lion Athletics with class,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Coach Bailiff took over the Lion football program in 2019 and went 23-13 in three seasons on the field. Under Bailiff’s guidance, 36 student-athletes earned all-conference honors, and four earned Academic All-America honors.

The Lions were part of Division II Lone Star Conference during Bailiff’s first two seasons of competition before transitioning to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Southland Conference this fall. A&M-Commerce went 5-6 this past season and finished in a tie for fourth place in the Southland Conference.

The national search will begin immediately.