Texas A&M University-Commerce Donates COVID-19 Testing Kits To Area Healthcare Facilities

The Texas A&M University System shipped 110 COVID-19 testing kits to A&M-Commerce on Wednesday, April 8. The Department of Campus Operations and Safety at A&M-Commerce will distribute the kits to several local healthcare facilities over the next few days.

The donated testing kits will combat the shortage of supplies in East Texas so more people can be tested for COVID-19. Entities in Paris, Sulphur Springs, Greenville, and Commerce are set to receive the supplies, as well as Student Health Services at A&M-Commerce.

Savannah Abbott, director of marketing and communications at Paris Regional Medical Center, expressed thanks to A&M-Commerce on behalf of the hospital.

“We want to extend our sincerest gratitude to Texas A&M University-Commerce for their donation of 25 COVID-19 test kits to our hospital, in addition to face shields they are currently producing internally for our team members. The resources, knowledge, and talent at the university significantly impact our region, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have a long-standing partnership with them,” Abbott said.