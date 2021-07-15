TAMUC – Sports

Leali’ie’e and Simon were named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Team.

LEWISVILLE – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Antonio Leali’ie’e and Amon Simon have been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Team in advance of the 2021 season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football considered all four-year institutions, Division I FBS level for this team, reflecting the 2019 season statistics for the Lions. A&M-Commerce went 11-3 and advanced to the Super Regional finals in their first season under head coach David Bailiff.

Simon (Humble – Atascocita) had a spectacular 2019 season, earning second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and D2CCA. The Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year was also named first-team all-region by the D2CCA and earned his second consecutive first-team All-Lone Star Conference honor. As a result, Simon has the opportunity to become the first repeat winner of LSC Offensive Lineman of the Year in the non-divisional era since Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Moses Horn did so in 1986 and 1987. A&M-Commerce’s R.J. Brisbon won consecutive awards in 2008 and 2009, but they split it from 1997 to 2010.

Leali’ie’e (Copperas Cove) was a first-team All-Lone Star Conference pick at running back in 2019, appearing in 10 games with 104 carries for 689 yards and seven touchdowns for an average of 6.6 yards-per-carry and 68.9 yards per game. He had three games with over 100 yards rushing, including 18 carries for 169 yards against Midwestern State in a game where he also had a receiving touchdown. He had 17 carries for 133 yards, and two touchdowns against Western New Mexico and 13 carries for 141 yards, and a touchdown against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Lion Football is now seven weeks away from kicking off the 2021 season at Colorado State-Pueblo on September 2. The Lions have a marquee neutral site game on September 11 at Globe Life Park in Arlington in the LSC opener against Midwestern State, with tickets available now.

The Lions have six home games in 2021, and season tickets are available at WeAreLionsTix.com. The home season starts on September 18 against defending Division II national champions West Florida.

2021 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Offense

Position Name School Class Hometown QB Eric Schmid Sam Houston Jr. The Woodlands RB Kevin Brown UIW Sr. Mount Pleasant, S.C. RB Antonio Leali’ie’e A&M-Commerce Sr. Copperas Cove WR Jequez Ezzard Sam Houston Sr. College Park, Ga. WR Xavier Gipson Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas WR Jake Parker Howard Payne Sr. Whitehouse OL Colby Thomas Sam Houston Sr. Manvel OL Justice Guillory Stephen F. Austin Fr. Katy OL Amon Simon A&M-Commerce Sr. Humble OL Parker Hanna West Texas A&M Jr. Stratford OL Boomer Warren Hardin-Simmons Jr. Haslet PK Adrian Guzman Tarleton Fr. Temple KR Ce’Cori Tolds UIW Sr. Houston

Defense