TAMUC – Sports

Drew Ivery 11 hours ago

Leali’ie’e and Simon were named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Team.

LEWISVILLE – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Antonio Leali’ie’e and Amon Simon have been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Team in advance of the 2021 season. 

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football considered all four-year institutions, Division I FBS level for this team, reflecting the 2019 season statistics for the Lions. A&M-Commerce went 11-3 and advanced to the Super Regional finals in their first season under head coach David Bailiff. 

Simon (Humble – Atascocita) had a spectacular 2019 season, earning second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and D2CCA. The Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year was also named first-team all-region by the D2CCA and earned his second consecutive first-team All-Lone Star Conference honor. As a result, Simon has the opportunity to become the first repeat winner of LSC Offensive Lineman of the Year in the non-divisional era since Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Moses Horn did so in 1986 and 1987. A&M-Commerce’s R.J. Brisbon won consecutive awards in 2008 and 2009, but they split it from 1997 to 2010. 

Leali’ie’e (Copperas Cove) was a first-team All-Lone Star Conference pick at running back in 2019, appearing in 10 games with 104 carries for 689 yards and seven touchdowns for an average of 6.6 yards-per-carry and 68.9 yards per game. He had three games with over 100 yards rushing, including 18 carries for 169 yards against Midwestern State in a game where he also had a receiving touchdown. He had 17 carries for 133 yards, and two touchdowns against Western New Mexico and 13 carries for 141 yards, and a touchdown against Texas A&M-Kingsville. 

Lion Football is now seven weeks away from kicking off the 2021 season at Colorado State-Pueblo on September 2. The Lions have a marquee neutral site game on September 11 at Globe Life Park in Arlington in the LSC opener against Midwestern State, with tickets available now. 

The Lions have six home games in 2021, and season tickets are available at WeAreLionsTix.com. The home season starts on September 18 against defending Division II national champions West Florida. 

2021 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College Offense

Position Name School Class Hometown
QB Eric Schmid Sam Houston Jr. The Woodlands
RB Kevin Brown UIW Sr. Mount Pleasant, S.C.
RB Antonio Leali’ie’e A&M-Commerce Sr. Copperas Cove
WR Jequez Ezzard Sam Houston Sr. College Park, Ga.
WR Xavier Gipson Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas
WR Jake Parker Howard Payne Sr. Whitehouse
OL Colby Thomas Sam Houston Sr. Manvel
OL Justice Guillory Stephen F. Austin Fr. Katy
OL Amon Simon A&M-Commerce Sr. Humble
OL Parker Hanna West Texas A&M Jr. Stratford
OL Boomer Warren Hardin-Simmons Jr. Haslet
PK Adrian Guzman Tarleton Fr. Temple
KR Ce’Cori Tolds UIW Sr. Houston

Defense

Position Name School Class Hometown
DL Jahari Kay Sam Houston Sr. Berkeley, Calif.
DL Joseph Wallace Sam Houston Sr. Dallas
DL Melik Owens Midwestern State Sr. Houston
DL G’Karri McCoy Angelo State Jr. Dallas
LB Storey Jackson* Prairie View A&M Sr. Kansas City, Kan.
LB Michael Jewett Trinity Jr. Houston
LB Akeem Jackson Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Fairfield
DB Zyon McCollum Sam Houston Sr. Galveston
DB Devin Hafford Tarleton Sr. Humble
DB Jefferson Fritz Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. Kaufman
DB KJ Kelley East Texas Baptist Sr. Abilene
P Matt McRobert Sam Houston Sr. Berowra, Australia
PR K.J. Miller Mary Hardin-Baylor Jr. Orange

About Drew Ivery

Director of sports and podcasting for STAR 95.9. Host & producer of the Crunch Time podcast with Drew & Stevie J under East Texas Podcasting. Play-by-play commentator for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
