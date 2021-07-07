" /> Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions Soccer & Volleyball tickets on sale for 2021 season – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions Soccer & Volleyball tickets on sale for 2021 season

Drew Ivery 3 hours ago

Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions Soccer and Volleyball tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2021 season, per Lion Athletics.

Lions Soccer will have eight home games on tap during the 2021 season with the price set at $30 and they will play six Lone Star Conference matches at home in 2021. The home schedule begins on September 9 and 11, when the Lions host a pair of key non-conference matches against Fort Lewis and UC Colorado Springs.

Lions Volleyball will have 10 home games for the 2021 season with prices set at $40 for those tickets and have nine LSC matches at home, as well as one non-conference match. The weekend of September 17 and 18 will be the home debut for the Lions in 2021 as they host Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.

Ticket packages are available to purchase at WeAreLionsTix.com or by calling Lion Sales & Service at (903)468-8756.

Lions Soccer: FULL SCHEDULE

Lions Volleyball: FULL SCHEDULE

About Drew Ivery

Director of sports and podcasting for STAR 95.9. Host & producer of the Crunch Time podcast with Drew & Stevie J under East Texas Podcasting. Play-by-play commentator for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
