Texas A&M University-Commerce Name Change?

Texas A&M University-Commerce has confirmed rumors that the university is considering a possible name change. Michael Johnson, A&M-Commerce Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said groups and individuals have provided feedback, perspectives, and opinions on the pros and cons of such a change. The institution’s name dates to 1996, when East Texas State University became Texas A&M University-Commerce. The name change was part of the school’s transfer from the Texas State University System to the Texas A&M University System.