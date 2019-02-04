Texas A&M University-Texarkana – News

A&M-Texarkana and PATH Host Leadership Summit

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Personal Advancement Through Help (PATH) program are sponsoring the 2019 LEAD BIG Winter Summit on February 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event will take place in TAMUT’s Eagle Hall inside the University Center building. The summit will feature several local business and community leaders and is free and open to the public.

LEAD BIG is a personal and professional development opportunity where attendees learn from the experience and wisdom of great leaders. The event also serves as a networking opportunity, bringing together leaders from a cross-section of industries and organizations. Topics will include Partnering with Education, Working with Diverse Populations and Shaking Things Up (in your market). For more information or to register, visit www.derekjmurphy.com.

The PATH Program is a mentorship program for African-American males and is designed to encourage and support students through guidance and engagement to enhance academic and personal success.

Program Benefits Include:

• Annual scholarship worth $1,000

• Intensive mentorship

• Career development and networking education

• Financial literacy skills training

• Leadership and communication development

For more information about PATH contact Doneyne Smith, Path Program Manager at dsmith@tamut.edu or 903.334.6753.

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to Hold Lecture on

Gender, Race, and Mass Imprisonment

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) are hosting a lecture titled “Behind and Beyond The Bars: Examining The Intersections Of Gender, Race, And Mass Imprisonment” by Dr. Johnna Christian of Rutgers University-Newark. The event will take place Tuesday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. in Eagle Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.