Texas Appeals Court Allows Expansion Of Voting By Mail

There is good news for those who are voting if you fear the pandemic. An appeals court in Houston ruled that all Texans can vote by mail under the state’s disability clause. The 14th Court of Appeals has now upheld a lower court decision allowing all Texans to vote by mail due to fear of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed to the State Supreme court to take up the case.