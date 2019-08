Texas Baptist men say they have two units on alert as Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida and the East Coast. This includes their state feeding unit and a shower unit. The TBM feeding unit is capable of producing 30,000 meals within 24 hours of setting up to disaster survivors and rescue workers and can escalate up to 100,000 meals a day. They are also sending crews to remove debris from houses, cutting out drywall, and prepping homes for remodeling.