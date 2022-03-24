Texas Baptist Men Responding To Multiple Situations

Non-profits have been busy responding to wildfires in Texas, and the severe weather will stretch them even more thin. Texas Baptist Men’s John Hall says they’ve sent volunteers to help people clean up storm damage. He says Texas Baptist Men are still providing meals and helping people clean up from wildfires, but they’re also working with refugees leaving Ukraine. He says the group is even planning a trip to Louisiana next week to help rebuild from the hurricane that hit last August, causing $75 billion in damage there.