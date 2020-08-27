Texas Baptist Men Will Do Laura Relief While Wearing Masks

Volunteers with Texas baptist men are preparing to head southeast for disaster relief and because of COVID-19, this trip will look a little different. Rand Jenkins with Texas Baptist Men says volunteers are taking extra precautions to stay healthy as they prepare to provide disaster relief in southeast Texas. They’re wearing masks, doing daily temperature checks, and are traveling two people per car. cut. Jenkins says if you want to help support TBM’s mission you can donate online at texasbaptistmen.org. And TBM is also looking for volunteers. Jenkins says if you want to be involved with the next deployment, you can find training information online as well.