" /> Texas Baptist Men Will Do Laura Relief While Wearing Masks – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Access Financial Group

Texas Baptist Men Will Do Laura Relief While Wearing Masks

5 hours ago

Volunteers with Texas baptist men are preparing to head southeast for disaster relief and because of COVID-19, this trip will look a little different. Rand Jenkins with Texas Baptist Men says volunteers are taking extra precautions to stay healthy as they prepare to provide disaster relief in southeast Texas. They’re wearing masks, doing daily temperature checks, and are traveling two people per car. cut. Jenkins says if you want to help support TBM’s mission you can donate online at texasbaptistmen.org. And TBM is also looking for volunteers. Jenkins says if you want to be involved with the next deployment, you can find training information online as well.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     