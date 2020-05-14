" /> Texas Bars Gear Up for Reopening – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Bars Gear Up for Reopening

1 min ago

 

A growing number of Texas businesses are re-opening, and the state’s bars are ready to start slinging drinks again, as well. This week, the Texas Restaurant Association came out with a minimum set of guidelines, which has been sent to the governor’s office, in hopes that he will loosen the regulations. President Emily Knight says the bar industry, which has been closed for two months, is on the brink of collapse.

She says re-opening bars would help the state’s budget. So far, $42 million in liquor taxes have been lost. The so-called Texas Bar Promise asks owners to create “individual party areas” to prevent mingling.

