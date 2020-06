Work on finding a vaccine for the Coronavirus is gaining traction.

A critical part of any new drug is testing on animals. That’s being done at San Antonio-based Texas Biomed. Researcher Joanne Turner says, while it’s unlikely that we’ll have a vaccine by the end the year, they have sped up the process.

Workers at the lab have been studying the Coronavirus impact on primates, mice, and guinea pigs. Animal models, such as this, are required by the FDA in order to bring a vaccine to market.