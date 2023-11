The three-day Texas BBQ Blowout begins on Thursday, November 30, and runs through Saturday, December 2. Country superstar Neal McCoy will present a live concert on Thursday night. Friday, December 1, is the Welcome to Paris party. Saturday, it’s the Texas BBQ Blowout cook-off! All events at the Love Civic Center benefit the Paris, Prairiland, North Lamar, and Chisum Independent School Districts.