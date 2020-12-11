Texas Activating Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas is participating the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. The program is designed to inoculate staff and residents of long-term care facilities against the virus, which has hit this demographic hard nationwide. The program is free of charge to participating facilities and sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to administer the shots. More than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and more than 2,000 other long-term care facilities have signed up for the program, totaling more than 225,000 beds. Participating Texas pharmacies should get the vaccines the week of December 21st and the program kicks off December 28th. Long-term care facilities that would to enroll in the pharmacy program can sign up with the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Immunization Program to receive vaccines and vaccinate their own staff and residents or partner with a local pharmacy or other vaccine provider.