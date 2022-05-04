Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas Border County Judge Wants Biden To Visit

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez

A public health rule used to expedite deportations expires this month, but one Texas politician wants the President to get a first-hand look at the situation before that happens. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, a Democrat, has extended an official invitation to  President Biden to visit his city. He wants the President to visit the ports of entry, where he could speak with Customs and Border Patrol agents and illegal immigrants. If Title-42 goes away, he worries that people will overrun his border town.

