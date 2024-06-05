Texas Business Leaders Thrilled With New President Of Mexico

Texas business leaders are thrilled with the election of Claudia Sheinbaum as the new Mexican President. Glenn Hamer, who heads the Texas Association of Business, predicts she will expand bi-national trade. He predicts that the advanced manufacturing industry will blossom under this administration. And that’s a massive deal for Texas and the state’s auto industry. There is also an opportunity for the state’s energy sector. That, he predicts, will be part of an updated free trade agreement.
