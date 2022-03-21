Texas Businesses: April 15 is Deadline for Filing Property Tax Renditions

The Texas Comptroller’s office reminds business owners that for many property types, April 15 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts. Different deadlines apply for certain regulated property.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year. The appraisal district may use the information to set property values.

A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a recorded value. Exempt property, such as church property and equipment used for farming, is not subject to rendition.

Owners whose property was damaged by storm, flood or fire last year may file a special decreased value report, which indicates the property’s condition on Jan. 1, 2022. Filing the decreased value report could lower those owners’ final tax bills for 2022.

Rendition forms and decreased value report forms are available from county appraisal district offices statewide and can be downloaded at the Comptroller’s property tax forms webpage.

For more information about property rendition, deadlines, deadline extensions, penalties and rendition forms, taxpayers may contact the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division at 800-252-9121 (press 2) or visit the division’s website.