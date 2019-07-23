Texas Celebrates 100 Firewise Sites

Texas Celebrates 100 Firewise USA® Sites across the State.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since 2003, Texas has assisted the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA) with the Firewise USA® program. Through this program, Texas A&M Forest Service educates communities on the steps they can take to protect their homes from a wildfire better.

NFPA Firewise USA® program teaches people how to adapt to living with wildfire and encourages neighbors to work together and take action to prevent losses. There are over 1,500 recognized Firewise USA® sites across the nation that work to protect their homes and communities against the threat of wildfire.

“The Firewise USA® program encourages residents to take responsibility for protecting their homes from wildfire,” said Kari Hines, Firewise Coordinator at Texas A&M Forest Service. “By working together with their neighbors, by becoming a Firewise USA® site, communities are increasing the protected area, which will make a great difference.”

Texas A&M Forest Service is proud to assist Texas residents by lowering their wildfire risk. Through the continued efforts of these Firewise USA® sites, Texas communities are becoming safer to live in each year.

“By creating defensible space around your property you helping protect your home, family and community, but also potentially any firefighters that are there as well,” said Hines. “The benefits that come from hardening your home and the area surrounding it are invaluable.”

Congratulations to all 100 of the Texas Firewise USA® sites on being part of this accomplishment. Remember that if your community is not a Firewise USA® site, you can help start the process and protect your area from possible wildfires late this summer.

Visit http://bit.ly/2M7dycE to learn more about NFPA’s Firewise USA® program and http://bit.ly/2mXnWoA to learn more about wildfire prevention and mitigation in Texas.