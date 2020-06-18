" /> Texas City Orders Mandatory Mask-Wearing. – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Texas City Orders Mandatory Mask-Wearing.

3 hours ago

With a spike in coronavirus cases, cities across the state have been asking the governor to mandate mask-wearing. He’s pushed back, leaving it up to individuals to make the right call. So, in San Antonio, they’re now mandating that businesses come up with a health and safety plan, which they must post at the front door. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, says those who don’t enforce the mask-wearing rule are subject to a $1,000 fine. The governor is giving the plan a thumbs up, so now other cities are considering similar orders.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     