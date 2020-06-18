Texas City Orders Mandatory Mask-Wearing.

With a spike in coronavirus cases, cities across the state have been asking the governor to mandate mask-wearing. He’s pushed back, leaving it up to individuals to make the right call. So, in San Antonio, they’re now mandating that businesses come up with a health and safety plan, which they must post at the front door. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, says those who don’t enforce the mask-wearing rule are subject to a $1,000 fine. The governor is giving the plan a thumbs up, so now other cities are considering similar orders.