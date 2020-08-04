" /> Texas Clinic to Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Trials – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Clinic to Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

2 hours ago

 

A clinic in McAllen is one of dozens across the country launching critical phase three testing of a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

Centex Studies Incorporated is helping to test a vaccine developed by Moderna, and is recruiting 500 people to participate. The trial will focus on individuals at high risk of developing severe symptoms of the disease – patients with underlying conditions such as obesity and diabetes, which is a reason the Rio Grande Valley was chosen as a location to conduct the trial. Researchers will be watching to determine if the participants develop antibodies to the coronavirus, and how long the vaccine might last.

