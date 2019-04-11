Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Texas Comptroller Distributes $705 Million.

2 hours ago

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced his office is sending cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $705.3 million in local sales tax allocations for April. That is 8.4 percent more than in April 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly. Change from 2018 –

Bowie         -1.11%

Camp           9.52%

Delta           13.31%

Fannin         7.52%

Franklin      11.56%

Gregg            9.49%

Hopkins       9.53%

Hunt             2.71%

Lamar           4.14%

Marion      -55.81%

Morris         57.03%

Rains           14.10%

Red River  -8.88%

Smith           9.26%

Titus            2.74%

Upshur      14.99%

Wood           8.57%

