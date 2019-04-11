Texas Comptroller Distributes $705 Million.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced his office is sending cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $705.3 million in local sales tax allocations for April. That is 8.4 percent more than in April 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly. Change from 2018 –

Bowie -1.11%

Camp 9.52%

Delta 13.31%

Fannin 7.52%

Franklin 11.56%

Gregg 9.49%

Hopkins 9.53%

Hunt 2.71%

Lamar 4.14%

Marion -55.81%

Morris 57.03%

Rains 14.10%

Red River -8.88%

Smith 9.26%

Titus 2.74%

Upshur 14.99%

Wood 8.57%