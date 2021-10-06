Texas Comptroller Distributes Sales Tax Revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6 percent more than in October 2020.
These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2021)
|Recipient
|Oct. 2021
Allocations
|Change from
Oct. 2020
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$584.0M
|↑20.1%
|↑13.9%
|Transit Systems
|$193.2M
|↑21.6%
|↑12.4%
|Counties
|$53.8M
|↑15.3%
|↑7.5%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$75.5M
|↑26.7%
|↑17.6%
|Total
|$906.6M
|↑20.6%
|↑13.5%
For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.