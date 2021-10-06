Texas Comptroller Distributes Sales Tax Revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6 percent more than in October 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2021) Recipient Oct. 2021

Allocations Change from

Oct. 2020 Year-to-date

Change Cities $584.0M ↑20.1% ↑13.9% Transit Systems $193.2M ↑21.6% ↑12.4% Counties $53.8M ↑15.3% ↑7.5% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $75.5M ↑26.7% ↑17.6% Total $906.6M ↑20.6% ↑13.5%

For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.