Texas Comptroller Distributes Sales Tax Revenue

 Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6 percent more than in October 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2021)
Recipient Oct. 2021
Allocations		 Change from
Oct. 2020		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $584.0M ↑20.1% ↑13.9%
Transit Systems $193.2M ↑21.6% ↑12.4%
Counties $53.8M ↑15.3% ↑7.5%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $75.5M ↑26.7% ↑17.6%
Total $906.6M ↑20.6% ↑13.5%

For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

