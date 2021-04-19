Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Biden Administration Rescinding Texas’ 1115 Medicaid Waiver Extension

(AUSTIN) —* Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today issued a statement following the Biden administration’s decision to rescind Texas’ 1115 waiver extension. The extension was granted by the previous administration and was set to run through 2030.

The initial waiver was approved by the Obama administration in 2011 and was renewed again in December 2017. The extension provided an important economic foundation and the fiscal certainty needed by Texas to properly plan for its post-pandemic recovery.

“The state of Texas negotiated in good faith to secure this waiver, believing that the federal government would honor its commitments to the people of Texas,” Hegar said. “At a time when the entire nation is trying to pull itself out of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the Biden administration is recklessly working to undermine our fragile recovery by holding hostage the critical funding Texas needs to support its rural hospitals, nursing homes, mental health and other crucial care facilities.

“It is particularly irresponsible for President Biden to take this action while his administration continues to fail to meet its responsibilities along our southern border. Uncompensated care is a major contributor to the costs of Medicaid that this waiver helped to mitigate, and rescinding it now is particularly malicious given the costs rural hospitals face in providing that type of care.”

Visit the Comptroller’s website to learn more about the state’s 1115 waiver

