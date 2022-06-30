Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement On Unilever’s Israel Decision

(AUSTIN) — I am pleased to see Unilever’s recent statement affirming its support for Israel: “Unilever rejects completely and repudiates any form of discrimination or intolerance unequivocally. Antisemitism has no place in any society. We have never expressed any support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement and have no intention of changing that position.”

Texas has a long history of supporting Israel and the Israeli people, and the effort by Unilever to reach an agreement is a testament to the importance of that support. I applaud Unilever for taking the time to understand better the situation’s complexities and the unforeseen repercussions of its initial decision.

My office will carefully review the details of the new arrangement before deciding to remove Unilever or Ben & Jerry’s from our list of companies that boycott Israel and will communicate with Unilever should we need additional information.

You can find other Comptroller-maintained divestment statute lists and relevant Texas Government Code provisions on the Comptroller’s website.