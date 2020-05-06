" /> Texas Comptroller’s Local Sales Tax Allocations – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Comptroller’s Local Sales Tax Allocations

1 hour ago

 

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $824.1 million in local sales tax allocations for May, 5 percent less than in May 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.

Widespread social distancing requirements were not in place across much of the state until late March, meaning the impact of those measures affected only a portion of allocations for this month. The agency expects next month’s allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines compared to a year ago.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (May 2020)
Recipient May 2020
Allocations		 Change from
May 2019		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $532.2M ↓5.1% ↑2.6%
Transit Systems $174.6M ↓8.2% ↑3.2%
Counties $51.6M ↓2.8% ↑1.8%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $65.7M ↑3.1% ↑9.3%
Total $824.1M ↓5.0% ↑3.2%

