Texas Comptroller’s Office Features Interactive Video Series to Inspire Kids to Think About College

With Texas families spending much of their time together indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comptroller’s office is featuring a creative way to get kids excited about their futures with an interactive video and activity series on the agency’s Meet Your Future webpage presented by the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and the Texas College Savings Plan®.

The three career videos — The Future of Food, The Future of Transportation, The Future of Agriculture — show kids what the future might look like and how college could help them on that journey.

At the end of each video, kids can work on projects featured in activity sheets at the bottom of the webpage. Each activity is fun and easy, requiring minimal materials.

“We hope these interactive videos inspire kids to think about their college careers, and I want to let parents know it’s not too soon to begin thinking about applying for Match the Promise Foundation℠ scholarships,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Although the application period doesn’t begin until September, now would be a great time to start working on a scholarship essay to include with a future application.”