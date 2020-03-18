" /> Texas Conference Call With Counties – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Conference Call With Counties

42 mins ago

After a conference call with county judges across the state, here is the following information as of noon Wednesday.

1. There are 83 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Texas, two deaths
2. There are 23 Texas Counties with confirmed cases
3. Titus County has no confirmed cases at this time
4. Counties surrounding Titus with confirmed cases are Gregg – one, Bowie – one, and Smith – five.
5. As of Tuesday (Mar 17), the state has tested 1,900 Texans
6. The state is working very hard to secure additional personal protective equipment for our medical personnel and first responders.
7. Finally, community transmissions are occurring, therefore do your best to follow the President’s and CDC’s guidance.

