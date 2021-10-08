Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Texas Congressional Leaders At Border

Congressman Marc Veasey

Three members of the Texas congressional delegation say they’re happy with what they saw during a tour of Fort Bliss in El Paso. The three Democrats were inspecting a camp housing thousands of Afghan nationals who fled their country to escape the Taliban when U.S. forces withdrew in September. Dallas Congressman Marc Veasey said the army had done an excellent job of meeting the needs of those refugees. They are housing about 10,000 people at the camp. They will eventually move to cities across the country.

