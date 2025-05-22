Texas Congresswoman Asks Trump To Re-Fund NOAA

Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher is asking the Trump Administration to re-fund NOAA to the tune of $656 million. The weather agency was gutted by job cuts. Fletcher says the American people want the federal government to invest in things that keep us safe She says the Houston/Galveston forecast office is missing the three most senior officials, just as we head into hurricane season. The congresswoman adds that among the job cuts – national weather service forecasters stationed at FAA towers helping air traffic controllers route planes.