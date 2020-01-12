" /> Texas Conservation Wrangler Program – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Conservation Wrangler Program

13 hours ago

Texan by Nature Now Accepting Applications

for the 2020 Conservation Wrangler Program

Conservation nonprofit, Texan by Nature, is now receiving submissions for the 2020 Conservation Wrangler program, which recognizes the very best Texan-led conservation projects occurring in the state from businesses, organizations, and individuals. Texan by Nature provides six selected projects per year with tailored support for 18-months. Led by Texans for Texans, Texan by Nature connects businesses to conservation initiatives to benefit our Lone Star State’s people, prosperity, and natural resources.

Submit a project by January 31, 2020, and learn more about the Texan by Nature Conservation Wrangler program, visit www.texanbynature.org

