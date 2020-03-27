Texas Coronavirus Cases: By the Numbers Through March 26th

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in monitoring the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide. Here are the numbers as of 8pm March 26th

Total Tests 21,424 Public Labs 2,680 Private Labs 18,744 Cases Reported 1,396 Deaths 18

Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services.