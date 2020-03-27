" /> Texas Coronavirus Cases: By the Numbers Through March 26th – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Coronavirus Cases: By the Numbers Through March 26th

2 hours ago

 

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in monitoring the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide. Here are the numbers as of 8pm March 26th

Total Tests 21,424
Public Labs 2,680
Private Labs 18,744
Cases Reported 1,396
Deaths 18

Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services.

This dashboard will be updated daily by 12 Noon. Data displayed are current as of 8pm for the prior day.

