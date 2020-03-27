Texas Coronavirus Cases: By the Numbers Through March 26th

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in monitoring the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide. Here are the numbers as of 8pm March 26th
|Total Tests
|21,424
|Public Labs
|2,680
|Private Labs
|18,744
|Cases Reported
|1,396
|Deaths
|18
Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services.
This dashboard will be updated daily by 12 Noon. Data displayed are current as of 8pm for the prior day.