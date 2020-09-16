Texas COVID-19 Report for Tuesday Sept. 15th

100 older cases recently reported by labs were included in the statewide total but excluded from statewide and Dallas County new confirmed cases (340).

110 older cases recently reported by labs were included in the statewide total but excluded from statewide and Montgomery County new confirmed cases (116).

316 older cases recently reported by labs were included in the statewide total but excluded from statewide and Harris County new confirmed cases (1,080)

There was an error in the data reported for Lamar County yesterday. Their cases were overstated by 41, so we have revised yesterday’s statewide cumulative cases to 663,404 and the new statewide cases for yesterday to 2,554. Lamar County data was similarly updated.