Texas health officials announced 4,455 new known COVID-19 cases, bringing the current statewide tally to 490,817 cases. Only two other states — California and Florida — have reported more cases.

More than a fifth of Texans taking the coronavirus test are currently testing positive, according to new state statistics.

Over the past week, the average rate of Texans testing positive for the virus among those tested — known as the positivity rate — was reported on Monday as 21%.