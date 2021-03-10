" /> Texas Distributes $763 Million – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Distributes $763 Million

2 hours ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $763 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $762.5 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 0.5 percent less than in March 2020. Texas bases the allocations on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2021)
Recipient March 2021
Allocations		 Change from
March 2020		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $491.7M ↑1.5% ↑2.2%
Transit Systems $164.4M ↓5.6% ↓2.7%
Counties $44.8M ↓3.8% ↓3.5%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $61.5M ↑0.8% ↑4.4%
Total $762.5M ↓0.5% ↑0.9%

For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

