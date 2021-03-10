Texas Distributes $763 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $763 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $762.5 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 0.5 percent less than in March 2020. Texas bases the allocations on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2021)
|Recipient
|March 2021
Allocations
|Change from
March 2020
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$491.7M
|↑1.5%
|↑2.2%
|Transit Systems
|$164.4M
|↓5.6%
|↓2.7%
|Counties
|$44.8M
|↓3.8%
|↓3.5%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$61.5M
|↑0.8%
|↑4.4%
|Total
|$762.5M
|↓0.5%
|↑0.9%
For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.