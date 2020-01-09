Texas Distributes $764 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $764 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4 percent more than in January 2019. Sales by businesses that report tax monthly in November is the basis of the distributions.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2020)
|Recipient
|Jan. 2020
Allocations
|Change from
Jan. 2019
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$488.7M
|↑3.9%
|↑3.9%
|Transit Systems
|$169.2M
|↑6.0%
|↑6.0%
|Counties
|$47.7M
|↑0.2%
|↑0.2%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$58.1M
|↑2.2%
|↑2.2%
|Total
|$763.8M
|↑4.0%
|↑4.0%