" /> Texas Distributes $764 Million – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Texas Distributes $764 Million

5 hours ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $764 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4 percent more than in January 2019. Sales by businesses that report tax monthly in November is the basis of the distributions.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2020)
Recipient Jan. 2020
Allocations		 Change from
Jan. 2019		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $488.7M ↑3.9% ↑3.9%
Transit Systems $169.2M ↑6.0% ↑6.0%
Counties $47.7M ↑0.2% ↑0.2%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $58.1M ↑2.2% ↑2.2%
Total $763.8M ↑4.0% ↑4.0%

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     