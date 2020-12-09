" /> Texas Distributes $790 Million – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Distributes $790 Million

3 mins ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $790 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 3.7 percent less than in December 2019. Sales made in October by businesses that report taxing is the base of the allocations.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2020)
Recipient Dec. 2020
Allocations		 Change from
Dec. 2019		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $510.7M ↓2.5% ↑0.4%
Transit Systems $170.7M ↓6.1% ↓2.1%
Counties $47.0M ↓7.6% ↓1.6%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $61.9M ↓3.2% ↑4.3%
Total $790.3M ↓3.7% ↓0.01%

For details on December sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

