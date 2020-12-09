Texas Distributes $790 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $790 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 3.7 percent less than in December 2019. Sales made in October by businesses that report taxing is the base of the allocations.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2020)
|Recipient
|Dec. 2020
Allocations
|Change from
Dec. 2019
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$510.7M
|↓2.5%
|↑0.4%
|Transit Systems
|$170.7M
|↓6.1%
|↓2.1%
|Counties
|$47.0M
|↓7.6%
|↓1.6%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$61.9M
|↓3.2%
|↑4.3%
|Total
|$790.3M
|↓3.7%
|↓0.01%
For details on December sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.